10th NASS: Senator Bamidele gives advice on standard for choosing Principal Officers

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), has advised that religious and ethnic sentiments should be jettisoned in selecting the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District and also Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum, gave the advice Wednesday when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja.

He said as the inauguration of the members of the 10th assembly draws closer; the criteria for the emergence of its principal officers should be based on competence and experience.

The lawmaker said: “These are the days that should be more important as we try to see those who could lead the 10th National Assembly rather than these issues being presented more as tribal or religious rights of individuals or communities than the country.”

He urged journalists not to overheat the polity with their reportage of the issues that may emanate from the campaigns for the leadership positions.

“As lawmakers begin to tell the world of their individual ambitions or aspirations to be a part of the leadership of the Senate in the 10th assembly, you also have a role to play.

“This is in trying to help stabilise and in trying to help reposition the debate so that the real issues are not lost,” he said.

He commended the parliamentary reporters on their unbiased reportage, saying that a better working environment would be ensured for them in the 10th assembly.

“You deserve to work in a better condition.

“From where you sit at the Press Centre to even the manner of appreciation that you get from the Institution, we are convinced that there is a need for a better deal. By the grace of God that better deal will come.”–

Tajudeen Abiola Balogun,

Deputy Editor