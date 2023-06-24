10th NASS: Opposition Senators vow to resist moves to impose stooge Minority leadership 

Some opposition Senators said they have uncovered alleged forces inside and outside the upper Chamber to divide the minority parties and subsequently foist a pliant and compromised leadership on them.

The allegation is contained in a press release titled: “Ongoing attempt to destabilize the minority parties in the Senate would be resisted” and signed by eight Senators.

The Legislator who signed the release are: Senators Mohammed Adamu Aliero; Henry Seriake Dickson; Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Abdul Ningi; Patrick Abba Moro; Onyebuchi Francis Ezenwa; Sumaila Kawu and Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah.

The Lawmakers voiced out that they have pledged to work constructively with the new Senate leadership and the Executive branch to deliver good governance to the Nigerian people, adding that they use the joint statement to advise and caution that they (outsiders) should not aid any group inside or outside the Senate to divide and destabilise the minority parties and the Senate institution.

The release reads in part: “Senators of the minority Parties would meet when the Senate reconvenes and, in consultation with our respective political parties, would select its leaders without undue interference from anti- democratic forces within or outside the Senate.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no Senator has yet been endorsed or selected for any Minority position as this would await due process as agreed by all Minority Parties in their last meeting.

“Attempt to foist a one party dictatorship would be resisted and would fail.”

The senior Lawmakers called on all members of the minority political parties to work together in unity to defend the democratic institution of the Senate and Nigeria.