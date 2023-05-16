10th NASS Leadership: North Central Governors reject zoning

Governors of the North Central geopolitical zone have rejected the zoning arrangements of the All Progressives Congress for the 10th National Assembly leadership.

The Governors and other leaders announced their position on Monday after a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Apart from the sitting Governors, the Governor-elect of Benue State, Senators and members of the House of Representatives vying for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly were in attendance.

A communique issued and signed by those present stated the position of the North Central.

The communique read: “The meeting resolved as follows: That the North Central as a geopolitical zone is fully committed to supporting the incoming administration of the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a better Nigeria.

“It will do everything possible to ensure the Renewed Hope agenda is actualised for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

“The meeting reviewed the proposed zoning structure released and promised to reach out to the President-elect His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Working Committee to appeal for re-consideration of the zoning of the Presiding offices of the National Assembly as released by the NWC.

“The meeting discussed the zoning as released and raised reservation with the allocation of the Positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country.

“That the meeting resolved and agreed to fully utilize all necessary dialogue and consultations to resolving the NASS leadership issue, they all agreed to reach out to all major stakeholders for an amicable and acceptable zoning framework that will be all inclusive.

“The Governors agreed with the aspirants positions and appealed to all Senators and Members-elect to continue to give Mr President-elect all the support needed for the smooth take up of the 10th National Assembly, while also furthering consultations.

“The meeting will reconvene again to review issues.”

on the The Senators elect from the zone are insisting on the position of Deputy Senate President.

The communique was signed by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who is also the Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum; Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Governor-elect of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia; Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, APC-Niger East, an aspirant; Rt.Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives and an aspirant; and Yusuf Gagdi, a Reps Member and aspirant.