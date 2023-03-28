10th NASS: Lawmaker tasks APC to zone Deputy Senate President position to North Central

Senator Sani Musa (APC-Niger) has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly to the North Central.

Sani said this when he spoke with journalists Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the North- Central had always aligned with the party at the centre and had always delivered large number of votes for the party.

Sani said that the zone delivered the highest votes for the APC at the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He acknowledged that the national leadership of the party had the final say on the zoning of principal officers’ position for the 10th Assembly.

Sani said that since the party leadership had advised aspirants to hold on their intentions until zoning formula was released, he had decided to hold on.

” I will wait before officially declaring my intention.

“I believe that by the time they do the zoning, we will be able to see what is ours, and when it comes, I believed that there will be nothing less than the Deputy President of the Senate.

“Because that is the only fair thing that should be done to the zone.

“If you asked me about my ambition, every human being have ambition, but I believe that I intend to come in in order to save our constitution and democracy in this country,’’ he said.