10th NASS: Coalition calls for zoning of Senate Presidency to South-South

The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, has called for the zoning of the 10th Assembly Senate Presidency to the South-South geo-political zone of the country .

Convener of the coalition, Kassim Afegbua, made the call at a news conference on behalf of the group Monday in Abuja.

Afegbua said that the principle of equitable representation and social justice, should be sustained to promote the doctrine of politics of inclusion.

He said that the constitution gave voice and legal force to the spirit and ideal of politics of inclusion, by enshrining the Federal Character principle.

“At this time, more than any other time in our nation’s history, we believe that she must honour this ideal to preserve her unity and ensure stability .

“The last elections raised the temperature of the country with ethnicity and religion becoming worrying sources of strife.

“It is without a doubt that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the victorious party raised the stakes.It triggered the historically-informed insecurities of several groups about hegemony and outright domination.

“It is incumbent upon the next administration to take deliberate steps to assuage the fears of many and re-affirm its own commitment to fairness, social justice and equitable distribution of power among geopolitical zones,’’he said.

Afegbua called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to back the selection of the Senate President from the south-south .

He said that the Senate President being the third highest-ranking government official in the country, was an opportunity to balance ethnic, regional and religious concerns.

“The need for balancing that process is more compelling now in view of our present and shared commitment.

“It is the biggest indicator of every president and party’s sensitivity to national feelings, grievances and inclination,“he said.

Afegbua said that under the prevailing circumstance, the group strongly believed that the Tinubu would satisfy the necessary need to balance the situation.

He said this would be done by ceding the senate presidency and speaker to other religions in the country.

The convener said that other regions including the South East have enjoined the senate presidency except the South South.

He said that considering the contributions of each regions to the victory of the ruling party, the South-South stood firm and contributed a significant percentage of votes to the president- elect’s victory.

“To open this administration on a positive and optimistic note, the president –elect must lead the party in this direction,“he said.

