10th NASS: Arewa Civil Society Groups rally support for South Eastern Senate Presidency 

A Northern group, under the auspices of Arewa Civil Society Groups has drummed support for the Southeast to produce the President of the 10th Senate, specifying Osita Isunazo for the number three position.

Addressing newsmen Friday in Kaduna, Spokesperson of the group, Muhammad Abbas, said that zoning the 10th Senate leadership to the South East geo-political zone is an answer to power exclusion and marginalisation.

He said that the zoning arrangement by the leadership of the APC has failed to address this agitation from the South-East.

Abbas observed that for political stability and democratic consolidation, APC must take cognisance of the South-East geo-political zone which has two APC governors against the South-South with just one APC Governor (Cross-River State).

He added that the South-South had produced two APC National Chairmen while none has come from the South-East.

“On the strength of the above observations, it is a known fact that South-East has not produced any top leader under APC at the centre.

“It is therefore our firm belief that the prevailing agitation for secession by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and an end to the general insecurity in the South-East will naturally simmer down when the next senate president comes from the zone.

“This is not only necessary but also politically expedient with its attendant security exigencies,” he added.

Abbas further explained that in order not to sacrifice party loyalty, commitment and dexterity to build the party, they unanimously endorse Senator Osita Izunaso for the office of the Senate President for the 10th Senate.

Describing Senator Izunaso, who represents Orlu Senatorial District in Imo State, as by by all standard a seasoned legislator with more than 10 years of legislative experience both in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, Abbas said he is no doubt the right man for the job.

“He has held various positions in the Senate, including Senate Committee Chairman on Gas Resources, and has served as a member of different Committees in both the Senate and in the House of Representatives.

“His combined experience in the private and public sectors, having served as an administrator, Board Chairman and Member of different Boards and Governing Councils across the country makes him the most eligible candidate for the job of a Senate president,” he said.

The Spokesperson urged the 10th Senate and the APC not to neglect the population and demographic dividends of the South-East region in their political calculation.

“The numerical strength of APC in South-East is by far more than that of the South-South region with a wider spread across the federation.

“Again, the entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo man makes the region a fertile ground for economic development and independence for the entire country.

“Neglecting an important region like the South-East politically will have negative social and economic consequences,”Abbas said.

He urged the APC and the other Senators-elect to consider and support Senator Izunaso, while disclosing their resolve to reach out to the 41 other Senators-elect of opposition parties for their support.

“We will also organise a Juma’at Prayer at the Central Mosque, Abuja, for Senator Izunaso on Friday after submitting our position/support paper at the APC secretariat,” he said.