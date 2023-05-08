10th NASS: APC NWC tips Akpabio for Senate Presidency, Tajudeen for Speakership 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally zoned the Senate Presidency of the in-coming 10th National Assembly to the South South, with Godswill Akpabio being considered for the number three man position.

Similarly, Abass Tajudeen was favoured for the position of House of Representatives Speakership.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka announced this Monday in Abuja while addressing newsmen after a closed door meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Morka said the meeting considered reports of consultations and meetings held with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on zoning arrangement for 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

“The NWC noted with respect to the outcome of the meetings held between the President-elect and the leadership of the NWC.

“The NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions and members of the party nationwide,” he said.

He added that the zoning arrangement reported to the party’s NWC was is as follows:

Senate President – South South Sen. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom).

Deputy Senate President – North West-Sen. Barau Jubrin (Kano).

Speaker. House of Representatives North West- Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna) and Deputy Speaker South East- Ben Kalu (Abia).

The APC scribe urged the party’s leaders, members and Nigerians generally to continue to work for peace and progress of the country during and beyond the current period of leadership transition.