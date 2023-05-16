10th NASS: APC moves to resolve zoning crisis

The ruling All Progressives Congress appears to be making headway in resolving the crisis that has erupted within the party as a result of the zoning arrangement recently announced by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for the leadership of the upcoming 10th National Assembly NASS.

As part of moves to resolve the ongoing crisis, Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau are currently in a meeting with the party’s NWC.

The meeting, which is taking place at Muhammadu Buhari House and presided over by the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is being attended by over 40 senators, including Akpabio and Barau.

The APC NWC reported the zoning arrangement after consulting with President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other stakeholders.

However, some aggrieved members of the party have since expressed displeasure over the manner in which the APC leadership handled the matter, vowing to disrupt the arrangement.

Reacting to the development, the NWC met with aggrieved members from both chambers last week with a promise to make necessary adjustments.