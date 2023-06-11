10th House of Representatives: Betara, Gagdi step down for Abbas

Two leading contenders for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives: Yusuf Gagdi and Aliyu Betara, have stepped down for the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tajudeen Abass.

Their decision was said to have followed a meeting of the candidates with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday.

According to information backed with photographs from the State House, Gagdi and Betara have accepted the position of the party and would not be contesting against Abass on June 13, 2023 when the National Assembly would be proclaimed by Tinubu.

A photograph the contenders took with Vice President Kashim Shettima was shared by the State House on Sunday.

So also did the Joint Task-10th Assembly, a coalition of members-elect of the 10th House of Representatives across party lines, speak in this direction in a statement on Sunday.

The Tajudeen Abbas/Benjamin Kalu Joint Task Campaign Office said: “It has come to the attention of the Joint Task-10th Assembly that some aspirants for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives claimed that the President/Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, never mentioned the name of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas was his preferred candidate for Speaker, but that the President only said he aligned with the position of the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee on zoning arrangements.

“It is pertinent to mention that the so-called G-7 no longer exists as key members of the forum such as Rt. Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Rt. Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Rt. Hon. Makki Yalleman and Rt. Hon. Raheem Tunji Olawuyi, among others, have since dropped their speakership ambitions and declared support for the Abbas/Kalu ticket. It is worthy to note that Betara and Gagdi announced that they stepped down for Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas today, Sunday, June 11, 2023, after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“As of Sunday, June 11, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (PhD) has secured the endorsement of the overwhelming majority of members-elect across the eight political parties in the six geopolitical zones, and he is ready to compete on the floor of the House and take the mantle of leadership of the 10th House come Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“Therefore, it is preposterous to claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not aware of the adoption of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker. We urge the public, especially the media, to disregard such claims.”