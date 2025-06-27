10th General Assembly: MUSWEN begins visit, briefing of dignitaries

The leadership of the Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), has commenced visits to dignitaries to brief them on the forthcoming 10th Annual General Assembly of the association.

This was contained in a press statement made available to journalists, on Friday.

The statement revealed that the first port of call was the palace of the Timi of Ede, Osun State, Oba Monirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa 1.

At the palace, the leader of the delegation and President of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo told the monarch that the 2025 General Assembly, the 10th in the series, is slated for Sunday November 16, 2025, at the Bola Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State.

Oladejo announced that the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

Also Read:

He told the monarch that his delegation will also visit Governor Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke of Osun State to seek his nod to play the role of the Chief Host at the upcoming event.

The MUSWEN President thanked the Royal Father for his unwavering support to Islamic organisations in the state, especially Osun State Muslim Community.

In his response, Oba Lawal welcomed the MUSWEN delegation to his palace and promised that he would honour their invitation.

On the entourage of Alhaji Oladejo were: the group’s Executive Secretary, Prof Muslih Tayo Yahya; Prof Wole Abbas of the University of Ibadan; Alhaji Murisiku Siyanbade, Secretary of State Muslim Community Secretary,Oyo State Muslim Community and Chairman, MUSWEN 10th General Assembly Planning Committee; Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi, Chairman of Osun Muslim Community and Dr Musibaudeen Olatunde Idris, Chairman, Ede Muslim Community.

Post Views: 24