10th BON Awards: Ajimobi assures Nollywood of unique experience

Exactly five days to the most hyped Nollywood event in December, Best Of Nollywood Awards 2018, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, the Chief Host of this edition of the pan-Nigerian annual award ceremony, has officially been unveiled and presented with the hosting right of BON Awards 2018.

Seun Oloketuyi, Executive Producer of BON Awards, led a constellation of Nollywood figures to the Agodi office of the Governor in Ibadan.

Nollywood faces present at the hosting rights presentation were actors Nkechi Blessing, Taiwo Ibikunle and other members of the BON Awards team.

In his acceptance speech, the Governor applauded the ingenuity and impact the creative industry has had on the country.

He appreciated the organizers of BON Awards for deeming OYO State worthy of hosting this year’s milestone event, making allusion to the fact that 10 is a significant number.

Ajimobi assured his Nollywood guests that he will ensure that come December 8, 2018, everyone visiting the state would have a taste of its uniqueness.

BON Awards, which debuted in 2008, will this year be celebrating 10 years of rewarding exceptional filmmakers in Nigeria.

In a similar development, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, has endowed the “Movie with Best Sound” at BON Awards 2018, meaning the category will be announced as “Senator Gbenga Ashafa Movie with Best Sound”.

BON Awards holds December 8 in Ibadan at the prestigious Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre.