10th Assembly: Wase adamant, declares he has all it takes to be Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, said he possess all the qualities to be the Speaker of the10th Assembly.

Wase stated this when he declared his intention to run for the office of the Speaker in Abuja Friday.

He also maintained that it is his turn to lead the house of representatives and to be the number four citizen of the country.

The lawmaker said he had made huge sacrifices in the house in the past, adding that he is experience and competence to be Speaker.

“I was Deputy to Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila as Minority Leader and in 2015 I had more than 75 per cent endowment to be leader. But I was asked to step down and I obliged.

“In 2019, I felt I should go for Speaker, but again the party leaders said I should step down for Femi Gbajabiamila and I obliged even though, I had the endorsement to go through and we then ran a joint campaign.

“These are part of the sacrifices I have made and in the words of my leader, President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, I say, ’emilokan’- it is my turn,” he said.

Wase said when he is elected Speaker, he will focus on general orientation and image rebranding of the National Assembly – NASS.

The aspirant said he would ensure a true people’s parliament by creating an efficient and innovative parliament that would approach nation building as a joint task, irrespective of any difference.

The lawmaker promised a strong and independent parliament, with law and order as well as strong legislative oversight.

According to the aspirant, security, fiscal discipline, economic prosperity and social welfare schemes and programmes will be prioritised if elected