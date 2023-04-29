10th Assembly: Gagdi intensifies push for Speakership, meets with Labour Reps-elect

Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi’s race for the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Friday received a boost following his meeting with Members-elect on the platform of the Labour Party.

The meeting, held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had a majority of Labour Party Reps-elect in attendance.

It was a follow-up to interactions with leaders of the Labour Party at national and state levels.

Gagdi, who has legislative experience from state level to federal level, has been consulting widely across party lines to build a national governing coalition that reflects the composition of the House of Representatives.

The meeting held on Friday is one of the many consultative parleys being held by the Lawmaker with Members of the House elected across various political parties.

Engagements between Gagdi, stakeholders and members-elect are ongoing as the nation awaits the decision of the All Progressives Congress on the zoning of National Assembly positions.

Gagdi represents Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He is the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy.

Before his election to the House of Representatives, he had served as the Deputy Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly.

He is one of the contenders for the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In his first term, he sponsored and co-sponsored over 20 bills.

Six of those bills have gotten presidential assent, including the Police Reform Bill.

He is also a grassroots mobiliser and a team player.