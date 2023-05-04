10th Assembly: Akande-Sadipe declares intention for Deputy Speaker

Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, has declared her intention to vie for the position of Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly should the All Progressives Congress zone the position to the South West.

While addressing her colleagues on Wednesday in Abuja, she acknowledged challenges she faced during the electoral process.

She also expressed gratitude for the opportunity given to serve the people.

Akande-Sadipe, who happens to be the only female lawmaker in Oyo State presently, further said she was ready to focus on the work at hand and to move the assembly forward as a united one.

She said: “My Honourable colleagues, like we all did, I have battled for my ticket, went to the poll on February 25.

“Unlike many, I was forced into a rerun on April 15.

“That’s now done and dusted.

“My family and I have sent our cherished mother forth and now it is time to focus on the work at hand.

“Hence I come before you my esteemed colleagues to ask for your support as I vie for the role of Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly.”

The Chairman expressed confidence in her ability to carry out the responsibilities of the role of Deputy Speaker and promised to work tirelessly towards achieving the goals and objectives of the assembly.

She also expressed confidence to deliver on the responsibilities of the Deputy Speaker and serve her constituency with distinction if her party zoned the position to the South West.

She said: “I pray you will assess me based on my vision and my values, which are accountability and professionalism, and support me on this journey.”

Akande-Sadipe’s candidacy has already generated buzz among her supporters, who see her as a trailblazer for women in politics and a voice for accountability and professionalism in government.

The general feeling is that females at the National Assembly and state Assemblies are under-represented across the country, hence there is need for some gender sensitivity by considering socio-cultural norms and discriminations.

This will acknowledge the different rights, roles and responsibilities of women and men in the 10th National Assembly and State Assemblies.

This call across the nation is not a call for undue advantage for females but for consideration of qualified females.