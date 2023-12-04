10th Anniversary: Beta Bridges celebrates with stakeholders, dwells on discipline, professionalism 

Beta Bridges in a momentous celebration last week commemorated a decade of pioneering advancements and impactful contributions to the tracking and fleet monitoring in Nigeria.

The historic event was held last Thursday in Lagos, with industry leaders and stakeholders in attendance.

Richard Abiodun, Managing Director of Beta Bridges Limited, expressed his joy at the company’s 10-year milestone which was themed: “Intelligent Celebration of Better Tracking at 10”.

He emphasised the significance of discipline, commitment to professionalism, integrity, passion and excellence in achieving these feats.

Abiodun said: “We set up this company by giving much more than it could give back on the immediate. From the thought that your world of loved ones and businesses can be monitored from the convenience of your palms, we got inspired to do it better with better service at the very heart of it all.

“From that thought, we sought to make transportation, security and deliveries far better by investing in very simple-to-use technologies, and almost effortlessly too! We were just too fervent with making life better for the customers, everyone of them that gave us a chance”.

In his keynote address, Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO of Linkage Assurance Plc, who was represented by the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Emmanuel Otitolaye, praised Beta Bridges for consistently exceeding customer expectations.

He highlighted Beta Bridges’ exceptional service experience, emphasising qualities such as speed, responsiveness, product quality, professionalism, and excellence. “None does it better than Beta Bridges,” Dr. Otitoloye stressed.

Similarly, Ayobami Alabi, Managing Director of Empire Trust Microfinance Bank, expressed delight in having Beta Bridges as a partner. He underscored the importance of a reliable tracking and fleet monitoring solution in reducing the risks associated with issuing financial credits to their own customers .

Alabi stated: “Beta Bridges are thoroughly dependable partners in the tracking service in Nigeria”.

Emeka Onuelu, GM SME Division at CreditVille Group, commended Beta Bridges for its approach to client engagement. He highlighted its consistent communication, follow-ups to closures, and high-quality feedback as distinguishing factors.

“Beta Bridges is ready to go beyond the regular; And the work process that Beta Bridges instituted with us has helped us to task our other tracking service providers to new high standard; Our credit business is overall better for it” Onuelu added.

Adding a valuable perspective from the Insurance sector, Bolanle Baruwa, Assistant General Manager/Head of Underwriting at NEM Insurance Plc, during the Beta Roundtable Session, a first of its kind on the tracking industry, corroborated all the qualities avowed about Beta Bridges’ operations. Yet, she threw a challenge to the industry to liberalise competence that assists insurance companies in more pre-loss reports for their motor comprehensive businesses and among similar facilities, which ultimately reduces potential risks and eventual claims.

In her reaffirmation of the company’s ambitious plan for the next decade, Bolajoko Abiodun, Beta Bridges Executive Director restated, “The 10th-anniversary celebration of Beta Bridges stands as a testament to a decade of unwavering commitment and success. Grateful for the support received, the organisation looks ahead with optimism, eager to shape the industry landscape in the years to come.”

The historic 10th Anniversary drew a distinguished audience, comprising industry leaders, stakeholders, and key partners, converging to applaud the remarkable journey of the trailblazing organisation.

Since its establishment in July 2013, Beta Bridges has consistently pushed the boundaries in tracking and fleet safety, cementing its position as a cornerstone in safeguarding the credits and investments of banks, insurance, telecoms, manufacturing, haulage, oil and gas companies.

Among the distinguished guests at the event, were the key Clients from the insurance and financial industry, including Linkage Assurance Plc, NEM Insurance Plc, Empire Trust Microfinance Bank, Royal Exchange Assurance, Justrite Superstores, among others.

As Beta Bridges looks ahead to the next decade, even while unveiling the new Non-Executive Directors that will be adding to Company’s Board very soon, the company is set to re-position, even more as an indispensable partner in the evolving landscape of tracking telematics, fleet monitoring solutions and services