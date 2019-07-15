The Nigeria Arm Wrestling team has won nine medals to finish third at the 10th Africa Arm Wrestling Championships, which ended on Sunday in Bamako, Mali.

Jackson Olatunji, President of the Nigeria Arm Wrestling Federation, told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone conversation from Mali that the country won six Gold, one Silver and two Bronze medals.

Olatunji said the host, Mali, topped the medals table with 37 gold, 47 silver and 45 Bronze medals, while Egypt finished second with 17 gold and four silver.

He said: “The championship was highly competitive for all the participants, but our athletes were able to win nine medals to register the country’s name on the medal haul.

“Total of 12 countries participated in the championship and I am happy with what we are able to achieve in Mali.”

NAN reports that the country finished second in the 9th edition held in Ghana with six gold, six silver and two bronze medals in 2018.

Olatunji said more effort would be put in place to increase the country’s performance in the 11th edition.

NAN reports that championship which began on July 12 ended on Sunday.

NAN.