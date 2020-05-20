The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday restrained the House of Representatives from inviting Ikenga Ugochinyere, Spokesperson, Coalition of United Political Parties, over an allegation of $10 million dollars bribe.

NAN reports that the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc committee investigating the $10 million bribery allegation against the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had summoned Ugochinyere to appear before it unfailingly on Thursday.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who delivered the ruling in a suit filed by Ugochinyere, reminded the defendants of the position of the law once a matter was before the court.

According to Justice Taiwo, once a matter is in court, parties must not do any act to foist upon the court a situation of fait accompli.

Gbajabiamila, Clerk of the National Assembly and the Inspector-General of Police are defendants in the case.

NAN reports that the House had set up an Ad Hoc Committee led by Rep. Henry Nwawuba to probe the allegation that Bill Gates offered the lawmakers bribe to accelerate the quick passage of Control Infections Disease Bill, 2020.

The committee had given the CUPP spokesman seven days to appear before it.

Besides restraining the lawmakers from going ahead with the probe, the judge also ordered accelerated hearing of the case.

In a motion ex-parte dated and filed on May 7, the court held: “The defendants are enjoined not to do anything on the subject matter of this suit and the reason for the exparte application until the court considers the affidavit to show cause why the court should not grant prayers 2 and 4.”

Prayer two sought the court order directing Gbajabiamila and the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, to produce and tender an oath before the court on the original version of the Control of Infections Disease Bill, 2020 within seven days thereof.

The plaintiff also asked for “an order of interlocutory injunction, restraining the defendants whether by Itself, members, Committees, agents, staff, privies or howsoever described, from proceedings with the committee hearing or sitting of any committee or Inviting, indicting and/or otherwise proceeding against the plaintiffs In connection with the opposition, condemnation or fair opinion expressed about the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants over the alleged inducement to pass the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020 which is the subject matter of present suit, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Justice Taiwo then adjourned the matter until May 27.

