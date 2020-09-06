The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun State says no fewer than 109 persons lost their lives, while 665 others sustained injuries in various road accidents across the state between January and August.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Akinbiyi said there were 527 road traffic crashes involving motorcycles and motor vehicle accidents.

He explained that of the 109 deaths recorded during the period, 83 were male, while 26 were female.

Of the 665 injured, 487 were male, while 178 were females, he added.

Akinbiyi also disclosed that 35 persons died from motorcycle accidents, while 74 died from incidents involving motor vehicles.

He blamed most of the accidents on speeding, tyre burst, dangerous driving and wrongful overtaking.

The TRACE spokesman said the command would continue to work towards ensuring safety on the roads via continuous sensitisation of motorists.

He advised motorists to continue to abide by safety rules and regulations and always be careful anytime they approach road diversions.