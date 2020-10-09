No fewer than 102 local contractors on Friday participated in the opening bid for the 2019 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB Intervention projects held at the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board’s premises.

According to Dr. Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, the exercise was in compliance with the provision of Public Procurement Act 2010.

“We allowed due process in this bid opening, which states that people should be allowed to tender for any goods or services, and the tender should be open in the presence of the tenderers,” he said.

Adeniran reiterated the board’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the selection process.

He admonished contractors, who submitted bids, to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.

He said: “The projects are being jointly financed by the Oyo State Government through the State Universal Basic Education Board and the Federal Government, through the Universal Basic Education Commission.

“A total of 226 lots are being rolled out.”

Adeniran said the process involved transparency and due process, adding that the the contracts included construction of a model school, construction of eight blocks of six classrooms and construction of 14 blocks of four classrooms.

He added: “Others are the construction of 32 blocks of 3 classrooms; the construction of four ECCDE pilot centres; as well as the construction 10 perimeter fencing.

“The contractors also bided for the renovation of 66 blocks of classrooms; the sinking of 40 boreholes; the procurement of 48 lots of furniture and three lots of sport equipment and facilities.”

Adeniran also said that the board was on the verge of completing the 2018 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB Intervention projects.

He added that 80 per cent of the projects had been completed.

The Chairman, therefore, urged contractors to deliver thoroughly-done jobs and ensure a speedy completion of the intervention projects.

“Bidders are strongly advised to ensure speedy project execution, as this administration has zero tolerance for time wastage, as far as project execution is concerned,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the opening of the bids was witnessed by representatives of Universal Basic Education Commission, Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Bureau of Public Procurement and Federal Ministry of Education.

Others represented included the Nigeria Institute of Engineers and Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers.