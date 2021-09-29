£100m-Osimhen open to Chelsea, Man Utd switch

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has welcomed interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Chelsea, Real Madrid, United and City are all monitoring Osimhen’s situation.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is holding out for a fee in excess of £100million.

That much is not overly surprising, seeing as Napoli forked out a fee which could rise to £70m to prise him away from Lille back in 2020.

Positively for interested parties, the report also states that the striker is ‘pleasantly surprised’ by the rumours linking him to top clubs across the continent.

City may carry a narrow advantage in the hunt, given United already have Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani over-crowding their sole position up top.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ need for a striker is well-publicised after failing to replace Sergio Aguero this summer.

Osimhen has struck six goals in six games across all competitions so far this campaign.