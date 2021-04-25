Frankfurt-Opel, manufacturers of Ampera-E-EVs vehicles, has recalled an estimated 10,000 of the Ampera-E vehicles built between June 27, 2016 and September 5, 2019 due to battery problems investigated to pose a safety risk to drivers.

This was disclosed by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement

Kazee.said the disclosure was made in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive mandating the corps and other key agencies to activate speedy processes for robust public sensitisation on the inherent danger that could arise from continued use of the vehicles.

The government’s directive to the agency reads in part: “I wish to draw your attention to a report which indicated that the European Union Rapid Alert System (RAPEX) for dangerous non-food products on 10th March, 2021 recalled Opel’s Ampera E motor vehicles manufactured between 27 June, 2016 and 5 September, 2019, due to the high voltage of battery which may fail at full charging capacity and thereby increase risk of fire incidence.

“Considering the prevalence of Opel motor vehicles in Nigeria, it is advisable that you draw the attention of the motoring public and dealers to this development.”

The agency’s statement said in the light of the danger the manufacturing error could cause to both the users of this vehicles and other road users, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, had advised dealers and users of the vehicles to desist from further sales or usage of the vehicles on Nigerian roads and contact the manufacturers for correction of the identified defect.

“To ascertain strict compliance by those affected, Commanding Officers have been directed to ensure that patrol operatives stop such vehicles from continuing their trip anywhere they are sighted on the nation’s highways.

“This is to ensure that the impending danger the continued use of the vehicle could cause is swiftly avoided to make room for safe travels,” the statement added.