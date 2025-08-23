10,000 jobs created as Sanwo-Olu opens Oluremi Tinubu Leather Hub in Mushin

An industrial leather processing and manufacturing factory opened in Mushin — a vast trading suburb of Lagos State — is projected to position Lagos as the leather logistics capital in West Africa.

The fully equipped state-of-the-art factory, developed and delivered by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, will generate 10,000 direct jobs for clusters of artisans operating across the leather production value chain.

The facility was formally commissioned on Saturday by the Nigeria First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during her three-day official visit to Lagos.

To honour Sen. Tinubu’s legacy initiatives in social investment and economic empowerment at the grassroots, Sanwo-Olu named the facility after the First Lady, reserving 70 per cent of employment slots in the manufacturing hub for women and youths.

The factory is equipped with modern technology to optimise capacity in the ecosystem, thereby providing solutions for Nano, Medium, Small and Medium Enterprises (NMSMEs) that struggle to meet bulk orders due to limited equipment and capacity. The industrial leatherwork machinery installed in the factory is capable of mass production of shoes, bags, belts, packaging bags and other leather products.

Inaugurating the factory, Sen. Tinubu noted that the project further reinforced Lagos State’s reputation as a trailblazer, the heartbeat of innovation and enterprise of the country.

The First Lady said the development demonstrated the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to job creation, productivity and sustainable economic development.

Senator Tinubu said the industrial leather hub would not only scale up production of leather goods in the ecosystem, she stressed that the factory would also empower artisans, while strengthening NMSMEs and promoting consumption of local products.

She said: “This trailblazing project is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accelerate diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, creative arts, manufacturing and innovation in order to create a dynamic and diverse economic landscape.

Leather work is a traditional craft that has stood the test of time. The hub will serve as a centre for leather processing, footwear production, and specialised training, enabling artisans to add greater value to their craft and compete confidently in both local and international markets.”

The First Lady said the project stood as a symbol representing how the government and citizens could work together to turn challenges into opportunities and create a prosperity pathway for citizens.

She urged those who would utilise the facility, including artisans, entrepreneurs, and woman traders, to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the hub.

“Those who will work directly in this space must dedicate themselves to excellence, hard work, and embrace continuous learning and position their products to compete in the global market,” Sen. Tinubu said.

Sanwo-Olu said more than 150,000 artisans would benefit from cutting-edge training and start-up support offered by the hub to ensure talent optimisation.

The Governor disclosed that the export earnings from the hub was expected to be higher than $250 million annually when the hub becomes fully operational.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The leather hub will undoubtedly boost the local economy by creating jobs, fostering innovation and providing a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises to grow. It will enhance market competitiveness, attract investments, and ultimately improve the standard of living for many Lagosians.

“Building on the momentum of the non-oil export boom, the facility being commissioned today further strengthens our resolve to diversify Nigeria’s economy beyond oil. The leather hub will be a vital anchor in transforming ideas into tangible products that can compete globally. This is a promise that an enterprising artisan from a modest background can now dream bigger, knowing that the tools, the mentorship, and the market are within his reach.”

The Governor pledged that his administration would protect and expand the leather production asset through transparent regulation and continuous infrastructure upgrades.

Sanwo-Olu said his Government would deepen the leather ecosystem by linking the hub to fashion districts, e-commerce platforms, and rail services to ensure seamless movement of goods and people.

He said: “From today, hides and skins that once left our shores unprocessed will be transformed here in Lagos into world-class footwear, garments, and accessories proudly stamped ‘Made in Lagos, Made in Nigeria’.

We will measure our success not by headlines, but by the number of households lifted above poverty through this initiative. True dividends of democracy are best felt when they reach the cobbler in Mushin, the tanner in Oko-Oba, and the young fashion designer in Yaba.”

Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, said given the modern leather-processing machinery and footwear-making technology installed in the facility, local artisans could now produce higher-quality leather goods at lower costs to meet local and international standards.

By cohabiting in the shared production spaces and fully functional training rooms, Ajigbotafe said artisans’ knowledge would be upgraded, their skills refined and their dreams would be nurtured into sustainable enterprises.

