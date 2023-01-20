100 Programmes: Adeleke bold actions to transform Osun, by Sarafa Ibrahim

On the 52nd day of assuming office as Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke rolled out programmes lined up for execution within his first 100 days in office. An outline of the programmes is a clear statement of a Governor poised to transform Osun, and make the people of the state feel the impact of governance.

Governor Adeleke took office at a time of monumental challenges and uncertainty, inheriting from Gboyega Oyetola a state that is heavily indebted and exposed to tough financial conditions. Doubts and concerns filled the people of the state as revelations of the reckless looting of state assets came to the fore, and the gross abuse of public assets by the past administration raises fears about the future.

Bold actions were needed to turn around the situation and this was exactly what has happened. Governor Adeleke’s lines of programmes for his 100 days in office reflect a clear understanding of why he was elected and what the people of the state expect of him. Governor Adeleke is guided by the belief that if he can make available the most basic needs of the people, it can begin to restore their hopes and pave the way for the actualization of greater Osun, which is his core objective.

Take, for instance, the prospect of clean and safe water that was conveyed in the plan of Governor Adeleke in his 100 days programme. According to the Spokesperson to the Governor, no fewer than 332 villages/towns will get portable water, meaning that each of the 332 wards in Osun will get one each. What a brilliant and timely intervention!

This is a smart investment, that not only makes clean water available to the people but also touches on the health aspect of every resident of the state. Having portable water in every ward in the state will reduce to a great extent, the challenges of waterborne diseases, and keep the people healthy. This is a step in the right direction.

Clear enough, this is a potentially legacy-defining piece of his agenda. Governor Adeleke’s plan to rehabilitate 332 healthcare centres across the state within his first 100 days in office. This plan represents the cornerstone of Governor Adeleke’s efforts to make healthcare accessible to people at the grassroot. Embedded in the plan is putting the public healthcare facilities in good shape and making sure everything needed to meet the health need of people who patronize them are available.

This will drastically eliminate the incidence of people with minor health issues that can be handled by primary healthcare centre overcrowding a secondary healthcare facility or running to private health centres. Governor Adeleke’s plan was to make sure that public healthcare centres closer to the people can truly serve them and as a result, bolster living standard of the people.

Even more, is the plan to enroll 3000 Osun citizens in the health insurance scheme at no cost to them. This will serve the dual purpose of encouraging public interest in the health insurance scheme and also making sure that people do not get denied healthcare based on due to inadequate financial standing.

Another masterstroke in the 100 days plan was the commitment of Governor Adeleke to completely renovate 30 public schools across the state. This plan goes beyond just building structures, but providing essential tools, like portable water and equipping it with at least 50 computers with full internet access. This will expectedly improve the quality of learning in our public schools, and expose students to highly sort after knowledge like coding and programming skills.

History has shown that when the government makes a significant investment in the education of its young people, it positions the state and its people for endless opportunities. The commitment shown by Governor Adeleke in upscaling standards of infrastructures in public schools will enhance the interests of students and help them thrive in their studies.

The scenario is not so different with the Governor’s ICT/Tech innovation programme, which like the intervention in education sector, targets the young population of the state. The interesting thing about this plan is that it incorporates the first State ICT policy, the first State innovation policy, the domestication of Nigeria’s start-up Act, and the Google mapping of the state. All of these hold a lot of promises for young people, particularly in exposing them to legitimate opportunities that the internet can offer. And more, it will position the state in a great spot on the global map, and enables it to tap from the trillions dollar tech sector to benefit the state’s economy.

And sealing Governor Adeleke’s bold actions for his 100 days in office was the commitment to rehabilitate one major road in the nine federal constituencies in the state. This will go a long way in easing the pains faced by motorists using the roads and also open up the economy of the state as there will be ease in the movement of people and goods.

In all, Governor Adeleke has demonstrated he meant well for the people of Osun. Even more impressive about his 100 days programme is the sense of equity that the spread of the programme reflected. Unlike what was obtainable in the past, Governor Adeleke ensured that no part of the state is left out in the spread of the projects, and this a clear testament of his assurance that he will be the Governor for all.

•Sarafa Ibrahim is the Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Osun State (Print Media). He writes from Osogbo, Osun State.