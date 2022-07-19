100% pay rise likely for striking varsity teachers as Buhari wades in

There are strong indications that striking university lecturers under the aegis of the Academic State Union of Universities will get a 100 per cent pay rise, The Nation is reporting.

According to The Nation, the development followed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crisis.

The newspaper is reporting that the President will meet with the leadership of the union after getting briefs from all those engaged in the negotiation with ASUU.

A source, who spoke in confidence with The Nation said: “So far, the government may concede to a 100 per cent salary increase for the striking lecturers.

“This is a key part of the ongoing review of the 2009 FG-ASUU agreement.

“The payment of all outstanding allowances will be mutually agreed upon by both parties based on the nation’s economic situation.

“This is why the government is bringing in some ministries and parastatals to the negotiation table.

“They include the ministries of finance, education, labour and employment, Budget Office of the Federation, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.”

The source also confirmed that President Buhari has decided to intervene by meeting with all the parties.

The source said the President will in the next few days receive a brief from the Federal Government negotiating team before having an audience with ASUU.

The source added: “The President has chosen to personally intervene to ensure that universities are reopened in the shortest time possible.

“Once he gets an update on the negotiation, he will meet with ASUU leaders to harmonise offers.”

A senior government official said: “The government is determined to end the strike in a short time.”