100 Nigerian athletes for World University Games in China

With 150 days until the start of the global sports event, Nigeria is preparing to send 100 of its best athletes to the competition. In a statement signed by Chidiebere Ezeani, Acting Secretary General of Nigeria University Games NUGA, “This is indeed a great opportunity for Nigerian Students to showcase its talents on a global stage and bring glory to the nation.”

The World University Games, also known as the Universiade, is a multi-sport event that takes place every two years, bringing together student-athletes from around the world to compete for honors in a variety of sports.



The 2023 edition of the event has been confirmed for Chengdu, China, and is expected to attract over 10,000 participants from more than 170 countries.



Nigeria has a proud sporting heritage and has produced world-class athletes in various disciplines such as football, athletics, basketball, and table tennis, among others. With 150 days until the start of the World University Games, the Nigerian University Games Association and university leaders are working tirelessly to select the best athletes to represent Nigeria at the event.



To achieve this, rigorous training programs and trials will be conducted to identify potential athletes who will fly Nigeria’s flag and win medals.



Nigeria is expected to compete for honors in seven disciplines, including track and field, swimming, badminton, judo, taekwondo, table tennis, and tennis.



The selection process is highly competitive, with only the best athletes expected to make the cut. Those who will eventually make it will be given the opportunity to compete against the best student-athletes from around the world.



The hope is that Nigeria will not only participate but will also excel at the 2023 World University Games, bringing pride and joy to the nation.



Ezeani is “therefore appealing to the government, sports authorities,

corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to support our teams, as they represent Nigeria with honour, dignity, and sportsmanship.”



NUGA has regularly produced World class athletes from Nigerian Univerisities including Clement Chukwu (Athletics), Olumide Oyedeji (Basketball), Santos Ahkilele (Taekwondo) and so on.



The 2022/23 World University Games will take place from July 27 –August 8 in Chengdu, China.