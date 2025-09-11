100 MMA fights to feature at AFC World Series in Lagos

No fewer than 100 Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights will feature in this year’s AFC World Series Championships scheduled for September 11 to 14, 2025 in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting that the championship is sanctioned by the Nigerian MMA Federation.

It marks a historic milestone for the sport’s growth in Nigeria.

Founded by entrepreneur Raad Aswani, the AFC World Series is the first private African promotion officially recognised as a continental ranking and scoring platform for MMA.

The fights are endorsed by the Nigerian MMA Federation (NMMAF), National Sports Commission (NSC), Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), and African MMA Confederation (AMMAC).

Aswani said the milestone firmly positions Africa on the global combat sports map, with Nigeria poised to play a defining role in shaping its future.

He said: “As an individual, I have always wanted to follow the footsteps of my grandfather, Ansani, who was a renowned trader in Nigeria.

“I want to contribute to sports and entertainment development.

“That inspired me to introduce this idea, tagged: “Next Contenders Programme and Beyond.’”

According to Aswani, AFC is rewriting African combat sports by creating champions inside the cage while nurturing leaders, innovators, educators, and entrepreneurs outside it.

He revealed that winners in Lagos will receive medals directly from the NSC Chairman and Director General, symbolising the government’s strong support for the initiative.

He stressed that AFC represents more than sports promotion, describing it as a social movement powered by partnerships with government, federations, and academies.

“The AFC is empowering youths with opportunities from local gyms to international arenas, offering alternatives to crime, gangs and unemployment,” Aswani stated.

He added that AFC is also developing hybrid academies as training and educational hubs, driving gender inclusion and promoting wellness through grassroots programmes.

Similarly, NMMAF President, Henry George, said the event is sanctioned and supervised to ensure compliance with international rules, scoring systems and safety standards.

George explained that MMA in Nigeria now has a standard guide ensuring safety and providing a ranking system for selecting national representatives.

“Our role is to supervise, maintain standards in scoring, and guide fighter progression from amateur to professional levels,” he said.

He noted that athletes would require a minimum of 10 fights before turning professional, with medical, regulatory, and safety standards strictly maintained.

