100 docked over alleged attempt to murder Task Force members

No fewer than 100 men were on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly setting vehicles ablaze and attempting to murder Lagos State task force officials.

The defendants were charged on three separate counts bordering on conspiracy, willful damage and attempted murder.

Some of the defendants are Sunday Mopol, 31; Fendo Musa, 20; Monday Adamu, 49; Orji Chimaobi, 25; Nasiru Kamolu, 21; Abdullahi Yahaya, 30; and 94 others.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, SP Idowu Osungbure, has earlier told the court that the defendants committed the offences at noon on December 7, 2021 at 7th Avenue area of Festac Town, Lagos.

According to him, the Lagos Atate taskforce in conjunction with the police was on a raid on illegal motorcycle riders in Festac and confiscating some motorcycles.

He said that the motorcycle riders began to seriously attack the officials and set their white Fiat bus with Registration No. EPF 75 GR on fire.

Osungbure told the court that the defendants also set two Vanagon Volkswagen buses belonging to other people ablaze.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 411, 350 and 230 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 230 prescribes life imprison for the offence of attempted murder, while 350 stipulates two-year jail term for willful damage to property.

The Magistrate, Olatunbosun Adeola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adeola said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, have landed properties within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She further directed that they must all have their addresses verified by the court and adjourned the case until February 9, 2022 for mention.