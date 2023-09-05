100 days: Tinubu’s economic policies hurting Nigerians — Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has said that the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were hurting Nigerians.

The former Military Administrator of Ondo State spoke on Monday at a news conference on Tinubu’s 100 days in office.

At the news conference in Lagos, George said: “There is no individual in this globe called earth that knows it all.

“Who is the Chief Economic Adviser in the Villa?

“Is he a voodoo economist?

“Is he a medieval economist?

“Basic theory in economics says that when too much money is chasing a few goods, it causes

hyperinflation.

“You gave N5 billion to states as palliatives.

“Who took that decision?

“Lagos has more than 22 million people, Bayelsa has about two million people and they have the same money.

“Kano with a huge population got the same with Jigawa.

“Is it money for the boys or money for the people?

“The whole world is now a global village.

“The moment Russia shut down their gas pipeline to Europe, they have all been in hell.

“What we are talking about here is the pain the people are passing through.

“In England too, there is pain and the people are shouting, doctors are on strike and the salary can no longer meet their daily needs.

“The cost of electricity has gone through the roof.

“But in Nigeria, what the hell are we doing here?”