100 days in office: Tinubu has scored 98% — SDP

The Social Democratic Party in Lagos State has scored President Bola Tinubu 98 percent in providing the right leadership in his first 100 days in office.

Femi Olaniyi, Lagos State SDP Chairman, gave the score in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

NAN reports that Tinubu, who was inaugurated as president on May 29, 2023, marked his 100 days in office on Tuesday.

Olaniyi, also the Zonal Secretary, SDP South West, told NAN that the President had initiated various reforms and initiatives to turn the country around.

He said: “We can see all measures and initiatives by Tinubu to bring Nigeria on track.

“He has accomplished a lot and has scored up to 98 percent out of 100 percent in my grading.”

The former Lagos State Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Committee, however, advised all Tinubu’s cabinet members to move with speed to further brighten the hope of Nigerians in the administration through people-oriented policies.

He said: “I only pray that each of the ministers and other members of the cabinet discharge their duties accordingly and make the President and Nigerians proud.

“The ministers in various ministries must work hard to turn around the nation.”