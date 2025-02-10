100 days in office: Okpebholo embarks on renovation of 100 schools

The Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, Onomen Briggs says Gov. Monday Okpebholo has embarked on the reconstruction of 100 schools across the state to mark his first 100 days in office.

Briggs disclosed this while inspecting ongoing renovation works at various schools in Oredo and Egor local governments of the state.

She asserted that the governor’s intervention was to provide a conducive learning environment for pupils and to address the security challenges plaguing public schools.

The SUBEB chairman, who was accompanied by the Edo South representative on the board, Angela Okpamen, called on communities to support the state government by preventing vandalisation of school facilities.

She revealed that the initiative included not just renovating classrooms, but to secure them with perimeter fencing and security posts.

Also Read:

“Security is a major concern, and we must engage communities to protect these schools.

“If these thefts and acts of vandalism continue, it is the children who will suffer the most,” she said.

During visits to Ebo Primary School in Iyekhogba; Ore-Oghene Primary School, Evbareke Junior Secondary School, Use Junior Secondary School, and Okhekhugbo Primary School, Briggs assured that the renovation works would be completed within three weeks.

“We inspected five schools today, but across the state, 100 schools are undergoing reconstruction and renovation.

“We will be moving to Edo Central and Edo North within the week,” she said.

Post Views: 12