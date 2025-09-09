10 Years Of Aṣé: Reflecting on Ooni’s decade of peace, culture, unity, by Sodiq Lawal

As the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, prepares to mark a decade on the revered throne of Odùduwà, Ile-Ife stands poised for an extraordinary commemoration. From November 30 to December 7, 2025, the city will host a landmark celebration with the theme: “Ten Years of Aṣé: A Reign of Peace, Culture and Unity,” spotlighting his unbroken commitment to peace-building, cultural preservation and continental solidarity.

This is not merely a celebration of time passed, but a deliberate reflection on the Ooni’s role as a custodian of Yoruba heritage and a modern traditional ruler.

For the past 10 years, his reign has sought to blend ancient tradition with progressive leadership to balance spiritual authority with socio-economic vision.

Already, preparations signal the grandeur of the moment. The anniversary will feature a dazzling array of cultural spectacles, religious rites, academic conferences, film festivals, fashion shows and even a cultural carnival. Each event promises to intertwine the past and present in powerful, imaginative ways.

Among the programme’s highlights is the premiere of: “The Journey to Ife: A Renewal of Culture,” a cultural film that promises to bring the mythic and historic dimensions of Yoruba civilisation to the fore. This will be complemented by an arts and film festival celebrating Yoruba drama, hosting creators across generations.

A Yoruba food festival and fashion showcase will brandish the richness of indigenous cuisine and attire. From traditional agbada to modern interpretations of aṣọ-ọ̀kè, the fashion-forward and culturally rooted will meet in vibrant harmony.

Equally striking will be the spiritual procession of the 401 Ifa deities, a mystical tableau that promises to be the spiritual crescendo of the week, affirming Ile-Ife’s place as the heartbeat of Yoruba religion and cosmology .

Internationally, the festival signals an invitation to royalty, world leaders, scholars, cultural icons and tourists. Ile-Ife is being positioned as the epicentre of African heritage and Pan-African unity, a brief return to the City of Origins for diasporan descendants and continental visitors alike .

From Brazil to Ghana, Uganda to Cuba, communities with Yoruba roots will converge for this event. It is a soft-power master-stroke: culture as diplomacy, memory as reunion, heritage as global connection.

Beyond the ceremonial, the Ooni’s decade has been marked by tangible developmental strides. Notably, he has overseen the renovation of over 50 heritage sites across Ile-Ife, reviving them as engines for cultural tourism and youth employment .

His approach demonstrates philosophy in action: when culture is preserved and presented with dignity, it can generate income, inspire youth, and bolster civic pride. The renovated sites underscore respect for the past and investment in the future.

As a modern custodian, the Ooni has also extended himself into cultural diplomacy. He has forged connections with the diaspora, acting as a bridge between Africa and her global progeny. His reign has signalled that traditional rulership can have a global footprint .

The anniversary week will therefore be more than celebration; it will be performative diplomacy, academic inquiry, cultural exchange and spiritual revival, all wrapped in regal hospitality.

As the drums of celebration approach, the question for our generation is this: will we bear witness to renewal, or simply to revelry? The difference lies in choosing to see the Ooni’s reign as a blueprint for future custodianship where heritage becomes practice, unity becomes policy, culture becomes economy.

In: “Ten Years of Aṣé: A Reign of Peace, Culture and Unity,” the Ooni of Ife invites not just his people, but the world, to reassess the power of culture-led leadership. May we heed the call in celebration, in reflection, and in renewed commitment.

. Lawal, the Press Officer at the office of the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, writes from Ile-Ife, Osun State.

