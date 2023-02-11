10-year-old Turkish boy rescued after 100 hours under rubble

Rescuers in southern Turkey rescued a 10-year-old boy from a collapsed house, four days after an earthquake caused devastation across large parts of the country’s border with Syria.

The 10-year-old boy had been trapped under the rubble in the town of Kahramanmaraş for more than 100 hours.

The Israel Defence Force, which has been assisting the rescue work, tweeted on Friday.

“The rescue teams provided the boy with lifesaving medical treatment during the rescue and afterward transferred him to a hospital for further medical treatment,” the IDF said.

Israel sent more than 380 aid workers to Turkey in recent days as part of a relief operation, including doctors, nurses and paramedics.

On Friday morning, the Israeli military started operating a field hospital in Kahramanmaraş.

