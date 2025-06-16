10-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills police father in Anambra

A 10-year-old boy has accidentally shot and killed his father, a Police Inspector, identified as Okolie Amechi, with the officer’s service AK-47 rifle.

It was gathered that the bullet also hit the officer’s second son in the hand, in a chaotic scene that occurred due to accidental discharge at the deceased’s residence in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The boy was said to be fondling the AK-47 rifle assigned to the police officer when he mistakenly pulled the trigger, and the bullet struck the officer on the back.

Confirming the incident in a press statement on Sunday, the Spokesman for the state Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the officer was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty at a hospital he was rushed to, while the second victim is responding to treatment.n Office

Ikenga said, “The Anambra State Police Command has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that resulted in the death of Police Inspector Okolie Amechi in Awka.

“The incident, which occurred on the evening of June 15, 2025, was allegedly due to an accidental discharge by his 10-year-old son. The son, unaware of the state of the AK-47 rifle assigned to the Inspector, pulled the trigger and struck the Inspector on the back and his second child on the hand.

“Regrettably, Inspector Amechi was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty at the hospital, while the second victim was said to be responding to treatment.”

According to him, the AK-47 rifle has been recovered while the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

“The Command while wishing the second victim a quick recovery, condoles with the family and friends of the late Inspector. Further developments would be communicated accordingly, please,” he added.

