The Federal Capital Territory Police Command acting on intelligence has arrested 10 suspected cultists at Angwan Dadi, Nyanya.

The arrest of the suspects was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, on Sunday.

Manzah said the suspects, who belong to the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, aka Aro Bager, were arrested by Police operatives from Nyanya Division on June 26, 2020 at about 11:30pm during the group’s meeting.

The all male suspects arrested are Godwin Samson, 21; Chisom Anakom, 25; Jonathan Ibinabo, 21; Oneh Chibueze, 25; Anyan Christian, 23; Moses Ogun, 23; Emmanuel Ugwu, 18; Monday Bitrus, 19; Yerima Michael, 26; and Uwana Edet Okpo,19.

Manzac said cutlasses, one long hammer, one pinches and one iron bar were recovered from the suspects as exhibits, adding that they will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.