10 schoolchildren reportedly crushed, tension in Ojodu + Photos

At least 10 children have been reportedly crushed to death by a trailer in Lagos.

It had earlier been reported that a trailer rammed into pupils of Ojodu Grammar School in Ojodu Lagos this afternoon.

Although there is not yet an official confirmation of the number of pupils that died, an eyewitness said at least 10 schoolchildren were killed.

There is currently tension in the Ojodu Axis of Lagos State .

According to the eyewitness, the truck driver ran into the schoolchildren that were coming back from school and killed about 10.

As at the time of filing this report, about two trucks have been destroyed by other protesting teenagers over the ugly incident.