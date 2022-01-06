10 reasons why morning sex is the best sex, by Tiwa Says

What better way to start the day than with some hot steamy sex. It just puts you in the right mood all day long.

I know a few people who don’t joke with a round or two of sex in the morning to start the day, and it is working for them.

Sex at any time of the day is great, but here’s why morning sex is the best.

Morning sex is a mood booster: There’s a rush that comes when you are doing something active. And because sex is so much fun, there’s a feel-good feeling afterwards, especially when you climax. Endorphins are released to make you feel good and even ease any pain you may have had. It helps combat stress: It is normal to feel stressed in the morning, probably because of the thought of the demands of the day, but the oxytocin released during orgasm will help relieve this stress and energise you for the day. Morning sex is very intimate: This is an opportunity for you to be vulnerable with your partner and appreciate every detail of her body without any makeup or the usual female trappings. It also helps deepen the connection between you two as your bodies are connecting even before you speak to each other. It’s kid-proof: The kids are usually still asleep at this time, so there is no distraction. You can even set your alarm an hour earlier to spend time together before school runs. You won’t be tired: Since it’s in the morning, the body is still fresh and sex is just the boost you need to start the day. Morning sex is good for your immune system: It’s no secret that an orgasm makes you feel good. Well, it also strengthens your immune system by boosting antibodies that help protect our bodies against outside foreign substances.

7: Gives you a natural glow: Climaxing releases chemicals that boost oestrogen levels in women, which can improve the texture and tone of your skin and hair.

8: Helps you get better sleep: When you have sex and climax, melatonin is released, which helps you to sleep. So you are not only relaxed, better sleep is guaranteed.

9: It keeps the relationship fresh: Because the sex is something to always look forward to every morning. It has been proven that people who have morning sex, have more sex, which is a super way to keep your relationship fresh and alive.

10: It can act as your morning workout: A good round of morning sex helps you to burn calories and helps you start the day with some positive energetic hormones.

Looking for something to jazz up your brain in the morning? Try morning sex. It helps to boost your memory and improve brainpower.

So what are you waiting for?

Start the new year with a new style of morning greeting: Good Morning Sex!

Enjoy!

[email protected]

#tiwa_says.