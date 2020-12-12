The holidays are in full swing and it is the season to be jolli! There are so many reasons to love this time of year and GOtv is one of them.

GOtv Nigeria has a special content line-up and not-to-be-missed offers for new and existing customers this festive season.

We’ve outlined 10 amazing reasons we are loving GOtv this December

AM Holiday Channel: The AM Holiday pop-up channel is one of the special treats GOtv has for its customers this season. It gives viewers a front-row seat, from the comfort of their homes to the best Nigerian music and worship festivals, new and returning Africa Magic shows, special events and other festive curated content for the whole family to enjoy. This channel is available to GOtv Max and Jolli subscribers on channel 29.

The 15th edition of Africa’s biggest music and worship concert, ‘The Experience Global Edition’ featuring the biggest praise and worship singers across the continent and beyond, returns this December 11 on AM Holiday channel 29.

Turn Up Friday: The Africa Magic Turn Up Friday is back, and the excitement continues this Friday from 9:30pm on the special AM Holiday channel 29 and Africa Magic Family. The music show which gave viewers an unforgettable party experience from the safety and comfort of their home is back with hype man extraordinaire, Do2dtun and, non-stop DJ mixes of hit songs to ensure viewers stay entertained this festive season. Turn Up Friday is sponsored by Pepsi and Infinix

Owambe Saturday: Enjoy great live band performances with the Africa Magic Owambe Saturday sponsored by Goldberg, from the comfort of your home. The show is hosted by popular comedian Tee-A and will feature exhilarating live music performances from top Nigerian biggest musical bands from the comfort of your home. Get your dancing shoes ready for an extraordinary Owambe experience on Saturdays, from 8:30pm on the AM Holiday channel 29 and Africa Magic Family.

Jollof With Me: “Jollof with me” is a new cooking and lifestyle show that features popular media personality, Nancy Isime, hosting celebrity friends over for a meal and some fun, light-hearted conversations. The show allows the viewers to learn new things about the guest through the conversations as well as a cocktail game that will see Isime make a cocktail that best describes the guest who then scores her mixology skills. Catch ‘Jollof With Me’ on Sundays at 7pm on AM Holiday channel 29 and at 8:30pm on Africa Magic Family.

More Football Action: GOtv will continue airing exciting football matches of the La Liga, Sere A, Premier League and UCL this festive season- December till January.

Watch Juventus vs Atalanta and Inter Milan vs Napoli on 16 December, live on SS Select 1; Southhampton vs Man city on December 19 on SS Football, Atalanta vs Roma on 20 December, live on SS Select 1. Valencia vs Sevilla on December 22 and Real Madrid vs Granada on December 23 on SS La Liga and finally to enter the New year is the epic match action between Juventus and Udinese on the January 1, 2021 on SS Select 1

International Holiday Movies and Series: Binge on classic holiday themed movies all month long on BET, M-Net Movies 4 and TNT Africa. Nothing says Christmas like the Kardashians! This December join America’s first family of television as they unwrap a bumper bundle of their most memorable moments on the Kardashian Kristmas special on E! Entertainment.

Best of Local Content: GOtv subscribers will still enjoy the best of local content this festive season from exciting drama series such as Halita, Ajoche, Enakhé, Entrapped, and other thrilling movies and lifestyle shows.

Kids’ Shows: Let GOtv be your kids favourite place this festive season! The kids get to watch a wide range of fun-filled and exciting top-notch animated content on the Kidz Klub Festival from Monday to Sunday, from 7am till 2pm on M-Net Movies 4 (Channel 29), plus holiday treats on Cartoon Network, Da Vinci and Nickelodeon.

Jolli Offer: A special GOtv Jolli offer for this season. New customers get a decoder and antennae with one month on Jolli package at N8,400 only. Also, existing customers on Jinja can also upgrade to Jolli for N2,460 to experience the Africa Magic Holiday Channel and others like FOX, ROK2, TNT, Premier League matches and more.

MyGOtv app: The GOtv app is an easy and convenient way that allows users to upgrade, reconnect or select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions. Download MyGOtv app from iOS or Android app store to enjoy uninterrupted entertainment this festive season.