Rights activist and critic, Aisha Yesufu, has reacted to those calling on her to become the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections.

Several users of the social media, especially Twitter, where she is very active, have asked her to dump her apolitical garb.

They want Yesufu to become Peter Obi’s running mate for the 2023 elections.

Reacting to the call, the Edo State born social critic said an emphatic no and offered 10 reasons.

Speaking in a series of tweets on her Twitter handle, Yesufu said: “For those who have been asking, here are 10 reasons I cannot be Peter Obi’s running mate!

“I am not at a place to serve. Anything I do i do with my heart, body & soul. Until I know I can serve Nigeria with everything and be accountable I wouldn’t!

“I am from South South, Peter Obi is South East (An all Southern ticket is insensitive just like Muslim-Muslim one). For many who still do not know. I am from Agbede (Kukuruku empire) in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State! My coconut head come from ancestors!

“I am a very passionate person & unafraid to match toes on issue of Justice, accountability and human rights & there are people who love me dearly and also others who hate me passionately. At this fragile time, Peter Obi cannot afford to antagonise any group! Perception is key!

“So my support for Peter Obi will do more good than me being his running mate. Those who love me will jump on board. Those who hate me will be able to overlook as I am only a supporter! (We have to think a million steps ahead)

“I love campaigns! I can sell someone but I will not be able to sell myself. Vote for me because I am a better candidate! Who told me I am a better candidate?! I can say vote for him or her because he or she is a better candidate. Even in business I can’t market my goods.

“I am not a process person & not too good with day to day management. I am more of a strategist. I can gauge a situation & see an angle people are not looking at or focused on or I can to an extent see how a situation will play out. I prefer working on where my strength is!

“I will not make a good party person for now because I can not keep quiet when a party does anyhow because it is my party. They will suspend me for anti party activities.

“I love the freedom of controlling my time! As a public servant, or elected official or an appointee I will give up that freedom. I will now have to go to office daily and on time. I cannot travel out when I want and stay as long as I want if I am a public servant.

“Also I will not be able to talk anyhow to people who come to my TL and do anyhow because they would be my bosses as per taxpayers! I love my mouth too much. You people know i don’t subscribe to the ideology of if they go low you go high!

“The last but not the least is that I will be forced to be politically correct. Not say things that should be said but things that will make people feel good! No way! I am a person at peace because my outside matches my inside always. How i feel inside is what you see outside!”