The NasruLahi-l-Fatih Society says the stage is set for 10 successful quarterfinalists to compete for the $10,000 winner’s prize in the maiden edition of its BUILD (BUsiness Incubation LaunchpaD) Initiative.

Fatai Olayemi, the Chairperson of the Initiative, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Olayemi, BUILD is a way of seeking entrepreneurs and startups with innovative solutions, entrepreneurial mindset and can-do spirit.

“BUILD is also a big idea or solution that has the potential to positively impact Muslims, Muslim communities and the world at large,” he said.

Olayemi said NASFAT, in celebration of its 25 years anniversary, had launched the BUILD platform.

He said: “It is to create funding and mentoring opportunities for young Muslim entrepreneurs and startups with innovative solutions aligned with the HELD agenda of the Society.”

The chairperson of the Initiative said the 10 quarterfinalists would undergo a virtual boot camp.

He said they would showcase their solutions before a virtual pitch event involving a judging panel made up of industry experts, leading to announcement of winners in September 2020.

Olayemi said: “The winning pitch will get a $10,000 investment from NASFAT, as well as potential investments by other angel investors, mentorship from renowned entrepreneurs, industry linkages.

“It will also provide access to experts, access into incubator/accelerator husband accounting and legal support from the NASFAT Secretariat for 12 months.

“The 10 quarter finalists, out of many that submitted applicants are: Abideen Opeyemi Olasupo and Taibat Hussain Aduragba of OPAB Gas Station.

“Sodiq Ade Balogun of STEM Tutor; Bola Shakirah Ramos of Fashion Waste Recycling and Upcycling; Olayiwola Muhammad Jamiu of Autospect-Pre-purchase Vehicle Inspection Service.

“Yussuf Ayodele of Ayonique Poultry; Ojutiku Ayinde Moshood of Sarasara Cereal Products; Nura Abdullahi Bagwai Esq of ILMUBIL APP; Aliyu Taiwo Oke of Joobla Social Media and Da’wah Network.

“Ajagbe Kamil Adeniran of Medical Texts and Accessories Store, and AbdulAzeez Femi Oguntoyinbo of HALAL INVEST.”