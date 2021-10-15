10 persons docked over alleged cultism in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has charged 10 suspects before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly belonging to a secret society and planning to cause breach of peace in some areas of Lagos State.

The Prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kehinde Ajayi, revealed this development in court on Thursday.

Ajayi said the Police Command in Lagos received information on September 7 that some members of a secret cult at Akodo in Igbeju Lekki area of Lagos were planning their society celebration and would constitute a breach of peace to Igeju Lekki residents.

They are: Sesan Adebola, 22; Rasaki Balogun, 24; Safi Sabiu, 25; Akeem Balogun, 28; and Sakura Kudus, 18.

Others are Yusuf Lateef, 19; Taiwo Adekunle, 22; Lateef Quadri, 20; Tagher Benjamin, 21; and Idowu Adams, 20.

Ajayi said a team of policemen in conjunction with a vigilante group in Ibeju Lekki, on the strength of the information, embarked on clampdown on cultists.

She said the team arrested 10 suspected cultists from Mushin, Agege, Ibeju Lekki and Bariga areas during the clampdown.

She added that two axes, one cutlass, one knife, two live cartridges, 21 wraps of Indian hemp and four envelops with the inscription “3-3” used to solicit for financial support for their celebration, were recovered from them.

The prosecutor said the defendants denied belonging to a confraternity.

She said the offences contravened Sections 312, 411 and 417 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ajayi also told the court that investigation into the matter was ongoing and asked for another date for further mention.

The Magistrate, A.O. Ajinade, granted the defendants N500,000 bail cumulative with two sureties each.

Ajinade adjourned the case until October 29 for further mention.