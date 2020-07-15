The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on has revealed that Nigeria recorded 10 more deaths and 463 new cases on Tuesday.

The NCDC released the new figures on Tuesday on its Twitter handle.

According to the lead agency in Nigeria’s battle to contained the COVID-19 pandemic, five states accounted for the 10 new deaths.

They are Delta, 3; Lagos, 2; Edo, 2; Kwara, 2; and Enugu, 1.

For the new infections, Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, had 128 cases, while Kwara State had 92, with Enugu State accounting for 39 and Delta State 33.

Others were Edo (29), Plateau (28), Kaduna (23), Oyo (15), Ogun (14), Osun (14), FCT (12), Ondo (9), Rivers (9), Abia (8), Bayelsa (5), Ekiti (3) and Borno (2).

With the latest figure, Nigeria’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 33,616, with 754 deaths and 13,792 treated and discharged.