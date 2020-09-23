Ten men on Wednesday appeared in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged involvement in cult activities.

The police arraigned Olushola Fayode, 35; Daniel Adimorah, 24; Adeyemi Adebayo, 27; Olamilekan Ishola, 25, and Isaiah Obisesan, 28.

The others are Adeosun Rilwan, 28; Godwin Adebano, 24; Usman Aliu, 23; Isaac Samuel, 20, and Olamilekan Akinyemi, 28.

They were charged with conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society called ‘Eiye’ confraternity.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Rita Mommoh, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 12 at 5.20p.m at Ejigbo, Lagos.

Mommoh said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 42 (a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 42 prescribes a jail term of three years for membership of an unlawful.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable her to study the case file and present witnesses.

The Magistrate, O.M. Mogaji, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Mogaji adjourned the case until Oct.13 for substantive hearing.