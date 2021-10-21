10 Kwara State Polytechnic students expelled, rusticated

The Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin has expelled four students and rusticated six others over alleged impersonation and examination malpractices.

This development was revealed in a statement by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Ismail Onikoko, on Wednesday.

Onikoko, who issued the statement on behalf of the Registrar, Kolawole Akande, identified the four expelled students as Salami Olalekan, Agbabiaka Fausat, Ndanusa Shaaba and Adelodun Yusuf.

Those rusticated for one session, according to the statement, include Alabi Damilare, Abdullateef Ismail and Abdullateef Damola.

Others were Shodiq Ayinde, Okesanjo Koyinsola and Yakub Opeyemi.

The statement read: “The academic board at its regular meeting on Thursday, October 7, 2021,considered the report of the joint committee that handled the 2020/2021 First Semester examination malpractice cases in respect of the Institute of Technology.

“In the said report, you were found guilty of impersonation in contravention of Section 14.2 Part 1 Item XIII of the Reviewed Students Information and Regulations Handbook (2019).

“Consequently, the academic board upheld the recommendation of the joint committee to rusticate you for one session in line with the provision of Section 14.2 Part 1 Item XIII of the Student Handbook.”