10 killed as Navy storms Anambra kidnappers’ den, arrests five

No fewer than 10 kidnappers were killed on Friday when the Special Force Squad of the Nigerian Navy Base, Onitsha, Anambra State stormed the den of the criminals in Ochan Forest.

Five of the criminals were nabbed by the operatives, while several others escaped with bullet wounds during the operation.

Parading the suspects at its base in Onitsha on Friday, the leader of the naval team, Suleiman Agabi, said the command, based on intelligence, stormed the kidnappers’ hideouts at about 1:20am on Friday.

Agabi said the suspected kidnappers were the masterminds of the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community in Anambra State, Igwe Oliver Nnaji.

The monarch was kidnapped on November 15, 2021.