Ten inmates of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Kano State have applied for admission into the National Open University of Nigeria for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Suleiman Tsadu-Suleiman, Controller of Corrections in charge of Kano State, told newsmen on Wednesday that the inmates were awaiting admission at the Kano Study centre of the institution.

Tsadu-Suleiman said that 15 of the inmates passed the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination and the examination conducted by National Examination Commission (NECO) in the 2019/2020 academic year.

Two other inmates are currently sitting for the NECO examination at the Service’s Staff School, Gorondutse, Kano, he said.

The controller said the service was collaborating with NOUN, to enable the inmates to access quality higher education and achieve academic excellence.

According to him, the service also provides skills acquisition training for inmates to enable them to learn trades and engage in productive activities.

Tsadu-Suleiman added that skills taught by the service included tailoring, carpentry, welding and fabrication.

“The skills acquisition programme is part of the rehabilitation efforts to impart relevant knowledge and skills in the inmates to make them become productive and responsible members of the society,’’ he said.

The controller also said that the service was considering modalities to enhance skills acquisition programmes for the inmates through collaboration with the Correctional Service Officers Wives Association and the wife of the Kano State Governor, Hajiya Hafsat Ganduje.

He urged development organisations and wealthy individuals to support the skills acquisition programme towards enhancing the rehabilitation of the inmates.

Tsadu-Suleiman also implored Nigerians to support the Correctional Reform Act and also contribute to the reintegration of released inmates into the society.