10 Ibadan Poly students collapse in class, sabotage suspected

About 10 students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan are now receiving treatment in government hospitals after they inhaled poisonous gas and collapsed on Tuesday.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Oyelade, the State Government swiftly responded to the emergency after receiving a distress call.

He said the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, led an immediate emergency response to the school, adding that the affected students were promptly evacuated and transferred to Ring Road State Hospital and University College Hospital.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the affected students, who were from the Science Laboratory and Technology Department, were seated in their lecture hall after a course test had been conducted.

A fight reportedly broke out between two students, and while others attempted to intervene, an unknown choking substance was released into the air, allegedly sprayed by one of the students.

This led to several students collapsing, and some went unconscious.

Ten students were affected.

Following the intervention, the Commissioner personally visited the hospitals to assess the condition of the students, confirming that they had been stabilised and receiving appropriate medical care.

Dr. Ajetunmobi urged the management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan to investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

She also emphasised the need for the institution to organise sensitisation programmes for students, discouraging acts of violence and harmful behaviour that could jeopardise public safety.

She reaffirmed that the Ministry of Health remains committed to ensuring the well-being of all residents of Oyo State and will continue to respond promptly to health-related emergencies.

The Rector of the school, Dr. Taiwo Abideen Lasisi, appreciated the prompt response of the State Government to the emergency situation and pledged to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

In the company of the commissioner were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Akintunde Ayinde; Director of Secondary Health Care and Training, Dr. Adekunle Aremu; Director of Nursing Services, Dr. Kehinde Oyebode; Director of Food, Water and Laboratory Services, Afusat Akande; and members of the Rapid Response Team.

