10 feared dead, others injured in Oyo road crash

At least 10 people were feared dead in a road accident that occurred on Tuesday morning at Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The accident involved three articulated trucks and a commercial Nissan Micra car.

It was learnt that all the ill-fated vehicles were coming from the Iwo Road axis before getting involved in the accident.

One of the eyewitnesses said one truck lost control and rammed into other vehicles, leading to commotion in the area.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were sighted at the Challenge area of Ibadan moving some of the victims to the hospital.

As of the time of filing this report, the driver of the Micra car was still trapped under the truck.

Details later…

