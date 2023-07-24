10 exciting things that happened at BBNaija All Stars premiere

828 828

The most anticipated season 8 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has officially launched.

The BBNaija All Stars Premiere surpassed all expectations, leaving fans and audiences fully engaged and excited.

Here are 10 highlights of the premiere launch in case you missed it:

Biggie opened the show by welcoming Ebuka, the show host, asking him how he feels being the host and not a participant in the All-Stars edition. Big Brother also told the 41-year-old that there would be an eviction panel this season, but more on that later.

After the dramatic way Alex and Cee-C ended things during their reunion five years ago, fans expected drama from the two if they were ever together again. The ladies decided to shock everyone by making nice and hugging as soon as they saw each other in the house.

Kcee brought so much energy to the premiere opening as he performed his hit single titled Ojapiano.

There was a little throwback into previous editions of BBNaija, and a quick view of the season 8 House. One word for the house – Superstar-befitting!

Ebuka reminded Africa that this season’s winner will walk away from the show with N120 million cash and other gifts from the plethora of sponsors like MoniePoint, HFM Nigeria, Pepsi, Tecno, Skechers, and others.

Ebuka introduced some of the most popular and biggest BBNaija names of all time as the new All-Star housemates returning to the Biggieverse. Your housemates are Adekunle, Alex, Angel, Cee-C, Cross, Doyin, Frodd, Ike, Ilebaye, Kiddwaya, Mercy Eke, Neo, Pere, Princess, Seyi, Soma, Tolanibaj, Uriel, Venita and Whitemoney.

Mercy Eke, one of the All-Stars housemates, first female winner, and Pepper Dem queen, made her way into the house wearing a mini bedazzled, winged gown , making her the center of attraction at the premiere. Trust the queen of highlights to bring the drama!

Wande Coal brought the highly-anticipated premiere live show to a perfect end with his energetic medley performance of You Bad, The Kick, and other Throwback hits.

Whitemoney didn’t come to play as he gave us some Odogwu vibes with his traditional outfit.

When Big Brother decided to bring Ike and Mercy back into the Biggieverse at the same time, he had to know there would be drama. The duo dated for about a year after they left Big Brother’s house where their relationship started. After their whirlwind romance in the Pepper Dem season, and a reality TV show, Mercy and Ike, together, they had a nasty public breakup. As Mercy made her dramatic entrance into the house, Ike was visibly upset and simply ‘drank water and minded his business’.

We can boldly say that the premiere of BBNaija Season 8 was a night filled with glamour, surprises, and emotions. With the stage now set, the journey of the housemates has only just begun, promising a season filled with suspense, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

Don’t forget to catch the all-star housemates 24/7 0n DStv channel 198, GOtv channel 49, and Showmax.