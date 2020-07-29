No fewer than 10 passengers escaped death on Tuesday evening when their boat capsized on Lagos waterways, the National Emergency Management Agency has said.

Alhaji Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA Acting Coordinator in Lagos State, made this known in a statement.

Farinloye said: “10 passengers were rescued live when their boat capsized.”

According to him, the boat took off from Lagos Island going to Ikorodu before it capsized.

Farinloye said with the special support by operators and volunteers, they pulled resources together and rescued the passengers.

Also confirming the incident, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, said the authority was still compiling information about the accident and the cause.

Emmanuel said the boat left Lagos Island, which experienced a lot of water activities.

The General Manager, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria that he would make further pronouncement on the accident later.

NAN reports that LASWA had on June 18 celebrated zero record of boat mishap in the last six months in the state waterways.

On June 23, a local boat with four adult males on a boating expedition capsized due to water turbulence.

Three of the passengers were rescued, while one was missing.

Also on July 3, a-20 capacity passenger boat with the name: “Lalek Marine,” said to have left Ebute Ero Jetty around 8pm after the approved sailing time of 6pm, did not arrive at its Ikorodu Terminal.

Twenty-one people were on board of the ill-fated boat, in which 14 were rescued, while seven died.