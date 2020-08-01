Ten persons have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap in Lagos on Wednesday.

The Lagos State Police Command and the Lagos State Waterways Authority confirmed the development though with conflicting number of those on board.

The boat was said to have set sail from Kirikiri in Apapa for Badagry, but capsized after the engine developed fault and packed up on the high sea.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said 10 dead bodies had been recovered, with three still missing.

Elkana said: “There were 18 people in the boat.

“It left Kirikiri for Badagry but developed faults with the engine.

“Five people were rescued alive by the Marine Police unit, 10 persons died and three are still missing.”

The General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, also confirmed the accident in a statement.

Emmanuel said: “On Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, It was reported that an open boat carrying 19 passengers capsized at about 6.00 pm while en route Badagry from Kirikiri.

“A survivor’s account states that the boat Captain got distracted trying to collect fares from a passenger and the boat was overturned by the current and most passengers were yet to put on their lifejackets properly.

“Rescue effort was immediate as the boat was just a few meters from the landing in which they left from but only five people were able to be rescued.

“A total of 19 persons were involved in the incident, while five were rescued with 10 persons confirmed dead and four still unaccounted for including the boat deckhand.

“LASWA has apprehended the boat captain and has handed him over to the marine police for further investigation and sanctions.

“The Emergency and Regulatory Authorities are still on a search and rescue operation.”